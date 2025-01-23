United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE UPS opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
