USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%.
USCB Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ USCB remained flat at $18.27 during trading on Thursday. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.
USCB Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB
About USCB Financial
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USCB Financial
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.