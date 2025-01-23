USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ USCB remained flat at $18.27 during trading on Thursday. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.