Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

