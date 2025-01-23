Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

