Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

