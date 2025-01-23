Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

