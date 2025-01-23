Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 660,992 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,753,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 432,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,646 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,479.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 291,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,690 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

