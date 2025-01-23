Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $220.56 and last traded at $220.23, with a volume of 38819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGC. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

