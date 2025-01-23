Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.68 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

