Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

