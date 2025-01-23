Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 33,230 shares.The stock last traded at $270.34 and had previously closed at $269.68.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.61.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

