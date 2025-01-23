Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 33,230 shares.The stock last traded at $270.34 and had previously closed at $269.68.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.61.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.