Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $42,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

