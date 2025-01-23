Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

