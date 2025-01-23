Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 29.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.