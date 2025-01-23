Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Announces Earnings Results

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.52 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Watkin Jones had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.
Watkin Jones Stock Performance
LON:WJG opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.37. The firm has a market cap of £62.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).
Watkin Jones Company Profile
