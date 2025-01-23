Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading Up 15% – Here’s Why

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.82 ($0.28). 4,567,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 1,147,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.84 ($0.24).

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.24 million, a PE ratio of -195.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.37.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

