Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 928% from the previous session’s volume of 39 shares.The stock last traded at $501.60 and had previously closed at $535.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

