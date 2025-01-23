Wealthquest Corp Buys 115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 228.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,389,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,281 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

