Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $925.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $942.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.04.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,826,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

