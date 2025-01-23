Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 454.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $236.75 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.92 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.