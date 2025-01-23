Wendy Chan Buys 40,000 Shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB) Stock

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Chan purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$10,040.00.
Lode Gold Resources Stock Performance
SB opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Lode Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.
Lode Gold Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lode Gold Resources
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Lode Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lode Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.