Wendy Chan Buys 40,000 Shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB) Stock

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Chan purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$10,040.00.

Lode Gold Resources Stock Performance

SB opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Lode Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

Get Lode Gold Resources alerts:

Lode Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Lode Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lode Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.