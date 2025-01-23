Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.91.

AMGN opened at $273.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

