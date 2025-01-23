Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $182.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.32.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

