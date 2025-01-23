Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 559 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 335,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 198,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $254.43 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day moving average is $238.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

