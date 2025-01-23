West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $358.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WTBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

