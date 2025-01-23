Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 564,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.