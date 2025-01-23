Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,704. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
