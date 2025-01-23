Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2025

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,704. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.