Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

