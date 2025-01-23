Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,833 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

