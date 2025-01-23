Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,538 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

