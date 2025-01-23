Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 210,341 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 102,447 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 540,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,561,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

