Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO opened at $187.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $192.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.