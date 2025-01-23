Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $136.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.