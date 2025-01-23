What is Cormark’s Estimate for Capstone Copper Q1 Earnings?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.60.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 6.8 %

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total transaction of C$2,508,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,280. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

