What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for KeyCorp Q1 Earnings?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.32%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

