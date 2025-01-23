What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:BIP FY2024 Earnings?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.35). The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
