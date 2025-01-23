What is Raymond James’ Forecast for WSP Global Q4 Earnings?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$264.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$271.91.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP opened at C$258.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$191.77 and a 1-year high of C$259.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$247.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.