What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Iris Energy Q2 Earnings?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

IREN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

