What is William Blair’s Estimate for IONS FY2025 Earnings?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.60) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.80). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,632.18. The trade was a 16.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $1,091,310.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,331.48. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,293 shares of company stock worth $1,914,820 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 128,619 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 650,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

