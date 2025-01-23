Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.16.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $212.09 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $212.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
