WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $39.19. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 848,886 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 356.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $533,900 and have sold 36,959 shares worth $1,382,636. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 411,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,647,000 after buying an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

