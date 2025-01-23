Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $133.03. The company had a trading volume of 653,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

