Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $152.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 187,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,467. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 910.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

