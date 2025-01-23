Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 10.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 67,726,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 9,883,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £596,486.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

