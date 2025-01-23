Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 67,726,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 9,883,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £596,486.80, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.42.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
