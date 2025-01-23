XML Financial LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

