XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

