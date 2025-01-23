XML Financial LLC Has $808,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 394,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PTNQ stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.