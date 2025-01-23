XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

