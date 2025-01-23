Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of XPOF opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $792.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.30. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. This represents a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

